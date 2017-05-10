Tanzania: Two Firms Ink Deal On Financial Inclusion

Dar es Salaam — A telecommunications company, Halotel and a digital payment service provider, Selcom, have inked a deal on widening financial inclusion.

Under the pact, Halotel's HaloPesa will be accessed on Selcom's points of sale devices, thus enabling millions of Tanzanians to send and withdraw money, purchase airtime vouchers as well as pay various bills.

The move will also enable some more Tanzanians to access financial services through mobile phones.

Data shows that mobile phones have helped Tanzania to raise financial inclusion to 60 per cent of the population as of last year, up from just about 14 five years ago.

Speaking during the signing of the contract, Halotel Tanzania managing director Le Van Dai said the move would simplify lives of customers while cementing HaloPesa's position in the market.

"This partnership will simplify lives of Tanzanians who have been struggling to get financial services based in their locations," he said noting that Halotel currently covers 95 per cent of the country.

Halotel has over 30,000 agents across the country who will be able to offer financial services event to the remotest of the remote areas where conventional banking services are not yet accessible.

With the partnership, HaloPesa customers will also be able to deposit their cash into their accounts through more than 17,000 Selcom agents countrywide.