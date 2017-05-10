10 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Firms Ink Deal On Financial Inclusion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — A telecommunications company, Halotel and a digital payment service provider, Selcom, have inked a deal on widening financial inclusion.

Under the pact, Halotel's HaloPesa will be accessed on Selcom's points of sale devices, thus enabling millions of Tanzanians to send and withdraw money, purchase airtime vouchers as well as pay various bills.

The move will also enable some more Tanzanians to access financial services through mobile phones.

Data shows that mobile phones have helped Tanzania to raise financial inclusion to 60 per cent of the population as of last year, up from just about 14 five years ago.

Speaking during the signing of the contract, Halotel Tanzania managing director Le Van Dai said the move would simplify lives of customers while cementing HaloPesa's position in the market.

"This partnership will simplify lives of Tanzanians who have been struggling to get financial services based in their locations," he said noting that Halotel currently covers 95 per cent of the country.

Halotel has over 30,000 agents across the country who will be able to offer financial services event to the remotest of the remote areas where conventional banking services are not yet accessible.

With the partnership, HaloPesa customers will also be able to deposit their cash into their accounts through more than 17,000 Selcom agents countrywide.

Tanzania

University Says Legal Affairs Minister Doesn't Possess Fake Certificates

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.