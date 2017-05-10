Tanzania: Ifakara Scientist Wins a Sh1.4 Billion Prize to Eliminate Malaria Vectors

The Director of Science at Ifakara Health Institute (IHI), Dr. Fredros Okumu, has been selected by philanthropies as international research scholar.

He is among 41 scientists from around the globe and other scientists from 16 countries who have been chosen as International Research Scholars, touted as exceptional early-career scientists poised to advance biomedical research across the globe.

This prize is co-ordinated by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) which has teamed up with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to develop scientific talent around the world.

As a group of scholars, they will be awarded a total of nearly $26.7 million. Each researcher will receive a total of $650,000 over five years.

A list of winners and their projects issued along with the press release announcing the awards today, shows Dr. Okumu's research focus will be on eliminating dominant malaria vectors in rural Tanzania.