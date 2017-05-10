10 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Water Budget Tabled in Dodoma

By Athumani Mtulya

Minister for Water and Irrigation Eng Gerson Lwenge has tabled a Sh672 billion budget estimates for 2017/18 fiscal year in Dodoma on Wednesday.

He said that up to March 2017, about 22.9 million people in the country, equivalent to 72.5% of rural dwellers are accessing clean and safe water within 400 metres from their houses.

Water connections in Dar es Salaam grew from 155,000 clients in March 2016 to 182, 721 clients in March 2017.

Furthermore, Dawasco sales increased from Sh7.1 billion in March 2016 to Sh8.3 billion in March 2017.

Dawasco water loss dropped from 47% in March 2016 to 38% in March 2017. The Minister said that Sh643 billion will go to development projects while Sh28.5 billion to the recurrent budget.

