Tanzania: Veta College to Be Expanded in Lushoto

The government is currently planning to build more dormitories in the existing vocational training colleges in order to accommodate more students from different places across the country.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology Eng Stella Manyanya said this on Wednesday during the parliamentary questions and answers session when responding to Lushoto constituency representative Shaaban Shekilindi who asked when the government will start the construction of Veta College in Lushoto.

"Our focus is now on completing the construction projects of colleges in Ludewa, Namtumbo, Kilindi, Chunya and Ukerewe districts due to shortage of funds. Lushoto residents should use the regional Veta College just for a meanwhile," she added.

Eng Manyanya promised to assess the existing buildings with MP Shekilindi, to see if they are accommodative as the government works on its improvements so that classes may resume.

