10 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Veta College to Be Expanded in Lushoto

Tagged:

Related Topics

The government is currently planning to build more dormitories in the existing vocational training colleges in order to accommodate more students from different places across the country.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology Eng Stella Manyanya said this on Wednesday during the parliamentary questions and answers session when responding to Lushoto constituency representative Shaaban Shekilindi who asked when the government will start the construction of Veta College in Lushoto.

"Our focus is now on completing the construction projects of colleges in Ludewa, Namtumbo, Kilindi, Chunya and Ukerewe districts due to shortage of funds. Lushoto residents should use the regional Veta College just for a meanwhile," she added.

Eng Manyanya promised to assess the existing buildings with MP Shekilindi, to see if they are accommodative as the government works on its improvements so that classes may resume.

The government is currently planning to build more dormitories in the existing vocational training colleges in order to accommodate more students from different places across the country.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology Eng Stella Manyanya said this on Wednesday during the parliamentary questions and answers session when responding to Lushoto constituency representative Shaaban Shekilindi who asked when the government will start the construction of Veta College in Lushoto.

"Our focus is now on completing the construction projects of colleges in Ludewa, Namtumbo, Kilindi, Chunya and Ukerewe districts due to shortage of funds. Lushoto residents should use the regional Veta College just for a meanwhile," she added.

Eng Manyanya promised to assess the existing buildings with MP Shekilindi, to see if they are accommodative as the government works on its improvements so that classes may resume.

The government is currently planning to build more dormitories in the existing vocational training colleges in order to accommodate more students from different places across the country.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology Eng Stella Manyanya said this on Wednesday during the parliamentary questions and answers session when responding to Lushoto constituency representative Shaaban Shekilindi who asked when the government will start the construction of Veta College in Lushoto.

"Our focus is now on completing the construction projects of colleges in Ludewa, Namtumbo, Kilindi, Chunya and Ukerewe districts due to shortage of funds. Lushoto residents should use the regional Veta College just for a meanwhile," she added.

Eng Manyanya promised to assess the existing buildings with MP Shekilindi, to see if they are accommodative as the government works on its improvements so that classes may resume.

Tanzania

University Says Legal Affairs Minister Doesn't Possess Fake Certificates

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.