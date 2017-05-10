Somalia: Gunmen Kill Somali Elder Involved in Election

Gunmen believed to be Al Shabaab members have shot and killed a well-known Somali elder in Mogadishu on Wednesday morning, witnesses said.

The witnesses, speaking to Radio Shabelle identified the elder as Abdulkadir Sheikh Hussein Farey, saying he killed by two gunmen at close range outside his house in Waberi district.

The killers managed to escape the scene after the shooting. It is yet unclear the motive behind the killing of the elder, but, Police said investigation is underway.

Mogadishu saw a wave of assassinations and suicide bombings for the past three months of 2017, as the new government is trying to drive out Al shabaab from the whole country.