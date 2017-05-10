10 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

East Africa: Uhuru Travels to London for Conference On Somalia

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has travelled to the United Kingdom to attend the 3rd London Conference on Somalia.

The conference will focus on accelerating the progress of security reforms in Somalia and build on international response to the ongoing drought and humanitarian crisis.

The summit will also agree on the new international partnership needed to keep the Horn of Africa nation on course for increased peace and prosperity.

The plane carrying the President and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta departed left JKIA shortly after 9 am.

They were seen off by Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries Joseph Nkaissery (Interior) and Charles Keter (Energy), Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe and National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale.

After the London conference, Uhuru will head to Beijing, China, to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Previous conferences of a similar nature were held in 2012 and 2013.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said the 2012 summit focused on underlying causes of instability and symptoms which include famine, refugees, piracy and terrorism.

At the conference, the international community agreed to inject new momentum into the political process to strengthen AMISOM and help Somalia develop its own security forces to build stability at the local level.

