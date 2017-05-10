THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says reports that it will soon be introducing new bond notes are "false" and "mischievous".

This comes after a statement circulated on Tuesday claimed that the central bank was going to introduce $10, $20 and $50 Bond Notes.

According to the 'false' statement, this was meant to "ease" cash shortages. The statement further claimed that these bond notes would have an "expiry date" May 15.

The RBZ was also said to have "prohibited" the use of Mastercard, Visa and Maestro cards outside the country and "rapped" government agencies for not "banking cash" especially the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

But in response, the RBZ said the public must ignore the circulating statement and transact as usual.

"We wish to advise members of the public of these statements that are false, and should be treated with the contempt they deserve," said the RBZ.

The central bank added, "The Bank dismisses the statements in their entirely as false, irresponsible, mischievous and malicious as neither the Governor nor any officer of the Bank has held any such a press briefing or made the statements as alleged.

"The statements are not only false but dangerous as they are calculated to cause unnecessary anxiety, panic, alarm and despondency within the economy.

"The statements are also calculated to discredit government and the bank's progressive efforts to stabilise the economy and fuel chaos in the economy by targeting the sensitive financial sector."

The RBZ also said the circulation of the false statements is the abuse of social media by certain retrogressive, wayward and divisive elements who want to depict the economy in bad light through propaganda of their shenanigans.

"This is quite unfortunate especially given that the economy is on the recovery trajectory which is supported by the good agricultural outturn and the rebound of the mining sector," said the RBZ.

"The indiscipline and power of negativity which has crept in our economy should be converted and redirected to the productive use for economic transformation."