DESPITE suffering a humiliating 112-14 defeat to the Golden Lions last weekend, Welwitschias coach Lyn Jones said the record defeat was a 'breath of fresh air,' which highlighted the work that still needed to be done.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Jones said a lack of fitness contributed to their downfall.

"We have shown so much ability and promise this season, but we let ourselves down against the Lions, primarily through a lack of fitness and not being able to sustain pressure on them. Our defeat against the Lions was difficult for all of us, but for me it's a breath of fresh air, because it's now clear to all Namibian players what standard is required to succeed," he said.

Jones said the defeat highlighted how much work still needed to be done to attain a professional mindset.

"I'm not happy, but the players must understand they must say no to a braai and yes to an extra training session. They need to show more commitment, and more hard work is required, especially over the pre-season period from November to January," he said.

"To lose by 100 points is not new - it happened a few times last season against weaker teams. But we are trying our best, and I am working with the local coaches to try and align our approach to take us in the right direction," he added.

The Welwitschias take on the Pumas in their next match on Sunday in Johannesburg and Jones said they would stick to their game plan and not make any changes.

"We will have exactly the same approach; we just need to execute it better and quicker. We need to deal with the opponents' speed and physicality better and we need to play as a team and not as a bunch of individuals," he said.

Two Welwitschias players joined Jones at the press conference and gave their views on the match and the way forward.

Centre Darryl de la Harpe said they were hopeful of a better performance against the Pumas.

"We were very disappointed with the result, but we now know what's required and if we execute our plans correctly we will be OK. We had a good training session today and are looking forward to the match against the Pumas," he said.

Fullback David Philander said they needed to become more professional.

"It was tough and we were mentally and physically not on the same page as our opponents. But if you don't see yourself as a professional, you won't become one. You need to do the extras - you must start living, eating and training as professionals and it's about time that we try and make our sponsors happy as well," he said.

Regarding Sunday's match against the Pumas, Jones was very candid, saying they didn't have much chance of winning the match.

"We probably only have about a 10 percent chance of winning the game, but victory must be our aim. In August we will play teams more at our level in the Currie Cup competition, so we must just use this as a learning experience," he said.

Jones also took a dig at South African criticism against the Welwitschias' poor performances.

"The South African Super Rugby teams are regularly conceding 40 to 50 points against New Zealand teams so they also need to look at themselves before they criticise us," he said.

Jones, meanwhile, announced six changes to the team that will play the Pumas on Sunday.

Amongst the forwards, Shaun du Preez replaces Gerhard Lotter at hooker and Thomas Kali replaces Muniovita Kasiringua at lock, while Rohan Kitshoff returns at flank in place of Thomasau Forbes who will be rested for two weeks.

Amongst the backs, Darryl de la Harpe replaces Francois Wiese at centre; and Gino Wilson replaces David Philander on the wing, with Philander moving to fullback in place of Aurelio Plato.

There are also two changes amongst the substitutes with the return of Wanderers lock Ruan Ludik, while Wanderers loose forward Adriaan Booysen is called up for the first time.

The Welwitschias squad is as follows:

Collen Smith, Shaun du Preez, Andries Rousseau, Thomas Kali, Max Katjijeko, Rohan Kitshoff, Leneve Damens, Victor Rodriques, Eugene Jantjies (captain), Theuns Kotze, Gino Wilson, Darryl de la Harpe, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim and David Philander.

The substitutes are Orbert Nortje, Christo McNish, AJ de Klerk, Ruan Ludik, Adriaan Booysen, Cameron Klassen and Heinrich Smit.