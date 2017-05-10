10 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Dr Stella Nyanzi Released on Bail

Photo: Betty Ndagire/Daily Monitor
Stella Nyanzi arrives at court supported by prison warders. She told court she was not feeling well.
By Betty Ndagire

Dr Stella Nyanzi, a Makerere University research fellow charged with cyber related crimes has been released on bail
Buganda Road Court today (Wednesday) granted Dr Nyanzi a noncash bail of Shs10 million.
Her sureties were also each bonded Shs10 million not cash.

Earlier, Dr Nyanzi’s lawyers had told journalists that her case had been delayed because she woke up today morning feeling unwell.

Dr Nyanzi is facing cyber related crimes slapped against her about four weeks ago by the State for allegedly referring to the person of President Museveni as a “pair of buttocks” on her social media posts.

The State says that Dr Nyanzi’s reference to the person of the President is offensive.

Police Arrest Makerere Students for Protest Over Dr Nyanzi Trial

Four Makerere University students have been arrested at Buganda Road Magistrate's Court where they had gone to attend… Read more »

