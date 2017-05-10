10 May 2017

South Africa: SAPS - Ngcobo's Matric Certificate Authentic

Pretoria — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed media reports that Major General King Ngcobo does not have an authentic senior certificate qualification.

Media reports over the weekend reported that Ngcobo, who is the Head of VIP Protection Services within the Protection and Security Services Division, was in possession of a fraudulent matric certificate.

Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, on Tuesday labelled the allegations as malicious and attributed them to a failure to follow basic journalistic principles prior to publication.

"We condemn the publication of incorrect and libellous information by the media, as it tarnished the good reputation of a committed and loyal public servant of the South African Police Service. We expect a retraction and we will communicate with the editor of the publication in question," said Phahlane.

This is not the first time such allegations surfaced about Ngcobo. On a previous occasion, the SAPS referred the matter to the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) for verification.

"Due process was followed and SAQA confirmed that Major General Ngcobo's matric qualification was valid," said Phahlane.

