South Africa: Racism in Football - When Will Authorities Listen to Black Players and Act Against Racism?

In the space of seven days, three different soccer players, in three different parts of the world have all encountered racism. There might be even more who we've not heard of - or who didn't feel like saying anything. It is time for the game's authorities to act strongly and ruthless against those who transgress - and those who ignore their complaints. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Last week, Ghanaian Sulley Muntari was racially abused while trying to do his job. For Munari, and other black players, this was not the first time they have had to deal with these issues. Muntari - and other black players - often just get on with things when they are being verbally abused. But on this occasion, Muntari had enough.

In a Series A match between Pescara and Cagliari, Muntari was given two yellow cards for standing up to racism. Muntari tried to reason with the fans abusing him, but they would not let up. In the second half, he asked the referee to intervene. Instead of listening to Muntari, referee Daniele Minelli gave him a yellow card. Muntari walked off the pitch in protest and the ref gave him another yellow.

The two yellow...