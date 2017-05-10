Outspoken Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Dedza East member of parliament Juliana Lunguzi has argued that there should be a review of the joint venture of Malawi government and Ethiopian Airlines on Malawian Airlines, saying it is not benefiting the country.

Lunguzi said in parliament in her contribution the President Peter Mutharika's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

She asked government to submit a report outlining the benefits of the country.

"We need a report from the Minister of Transport and Public Works on how much this counry has benefitted from Malawian Airlines," said Lunguzi.

"We need this report because some of us have received reports that the deal is not benefitting Malawi. Now, if Malawi is not benefitting, why do we still need it?."

Under the terms of the agreement, Ethiopian Airlines hold a 49 per cent shareholding in the start-up carrier with the remaining 51 per cent equity in the hands of the Malawian Government and Malawian private investors.

Through this strategic partnership, Ethiopian and Malawian Airlines offer harmonised flight schedules so as to provide seamless and best connectivity options for travellers within, to and from the Southern Africa region.