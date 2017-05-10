10 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obasanjo, Adesina to Speak On African Trade At Afreximbank AGM in Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) says former President Olusegun Obasanjo will speak on African trade at the bank's 24th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for June 28 in Kigali.

This was announced in a statement by the bank's spokesman, Mr Obi Emekekwue, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Emekekwue said the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria would also speak at the event.

He said Prof. Justin Lin, Director, Centre for New Structural Economics and Honorary Dean, National School of Development, Peking University, China and Ade Ayeyemi, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational, would speak on integration.

He said that Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Anastase Murekezi, the Prime Minister and Claver Gatete, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, among others, would address the four-day event.

According to Emekekwue, the theme of this year's meeting is: Boosting intra-African trade and integration.

He said the event would feature a meeting of the Afreximbank Advisory Group on Trade Finance and Export Development in Africa, which would focus on Africa's trade opportunities in a world of rising protectionism.

"There will be an investment forum to be hosted by the Rwandan Government while a trade exhibition will also take place on June 30," he said.

Afreximbank is the foremost Pan-African multilateral financial institution devoted to financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade.

The bank was established in October 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African investors.

Its two basic constitutive documents are the Establishment Agreement, which gives it the status of an international organisation, and the Charter, which governs its corporate structure and operations.

Since 1994, it has approved more than 51 billion dollars in credit facilities for African businesses, including about 10.3 billion do0llars in 2016.

Afreximbank has total assets of 9.4 billion dollars as at April 30, 2016 and is rated BBB+ (GCR), Baa1 (Moody's), and BBB- (Fitch). The bank is based in Cairo.

Nigeria

Govt Considers Partnering Bi-Courtney On Construction of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The federal government may have agreed to enter a funding agreement in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.