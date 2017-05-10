Tanzania: 'Zanzibar Economic Prospects Promising'

Zanzibar — Zanzibar is well positioned to become an African business hub should the country's resources be well managed, investors have observed.

Representative of Indiabased international construction firm, Garware, Mr Kedar Chapekar, speaking during his tour of Zanzibar to pinpoint potential areas for investments said, "Zanzibar is endowed with potential resources that can transform the Islands into a business centre like Dubai and other hubs in the world."

Accompanied by the General Manager of Indian education development institution, Arun Ltd, Mr Jatinder Sehgal, the visitors are in Zanzibar on the invitation of the Second Vice -President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi who recently visited India to cement the two countries' ties.

They told the Vice-President that, their institutions are much interested to invest in the islands and soon they will highlight areas of interests after ending their weeklong tour of the Islands.

Aru Managing Director Sehgal said there is need for construction of an international conventional centre for international meetings, charging that the investment will among other benefits boost tourism, which is Zanzibar's economic backbone.

Speaking with the investors in his office, Ambassador Iddi applauded their visit, guaranteeing them and other prospective investors, full government support.

He revealed that the government is working hard to become the centre of tourism in the East African block, saying the sector offers many investment opportunities.

The Zanzibar government is currently expanding and improving the Zanzibar International Airport as well as improving infrastructure to accommodate many tourists and visitors as a strategy to lift the economy.