Tanzania: Kenyan Betting Firm Seeks to Revolutionalise Country Sports

Kenyan betting firm, SportPesa yesterday officially entered the Tanzanian sports betting market, promising to bring revolution and commercialisation of sports sector in the country.

The firm's Tanzanian Director of Administration and compliance, Abbas Tarimba unveiled yesterday in Dar es Salaam during the official launch of the SportPesa operation in the country.

Tarimba said the Kenyan firm was happy to start its operations in Tanzania, the largest country in East Africa and apart from doing business, they are aiming at developing sports in general by nurturing sports talents in the country.

The firm which has reached a global heights with investment in the local football and other sports to ensure it develop and also nurtures talents by conducting training and sports clinics using international coaches.

The former Gaming Board of Tanzania's Director General, Tarimba also said this weekend the firm is going to announce the biggest sponsorship package to one of the big football teams in the country.

"Our business goes hand in hand with developing sports in the countries where we invest heavily.

We nurture local talents to fulfil their potential, training local coaches with skills to develop talents at the grassroots level as to discover and groom players of Mbwana Samatta and Hashim Thabeet's calibres," he said.