Tanzania: DC Explains Why Health Insurance Fund Is Helpful

Bukoba — TANZANIANS have been urged to join the National Health Insurance Fund and seize the opportunity to test their health status.

The call was made here yesterday by the Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Engineer Richard Runyango, while launching the Free Testing Week (FTW) for Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

He said NHIF registration costs only 76,800/- per head, enabling someone to get treatment throughout a given year.

"Parents and guardians should also register their children and students aged below eight, under the Toto Afya Card for just 50,400/-," the DC said. He pointed out that the government had created a conducive environment for facilitating treatment and supplies of medicine at reduced prices.

He urged NHIF officials to sensitize more people to join the facility. The Bukoba Municipal Doctor-in-charge, Dr Hamza Mugula, noted that diseases such as diabetes and hypertension had increased over the years.

Prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, dyslipidemia and smoking were also high, he said. Dr Mugula said 238 people turned up and tested their status on Monday. The exercise will stretch to Friday this week.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Tanzania accounted for an estimated 27 per cent of all mortality in 2008. The most prevalent NCDs in Tanzania are cardiovascular, which accounted for 12 per cent of total deaths across all age groups in 2008.

Cancers, non-communicable variants of respiratory diseases and diabetes accounted for three per cent, three per cent and two per cent, to total mortality respectively (2008).

Globally, there is evidence of the growing burden of Non Communicable diseases (NCDs), especially in developing countries, including Tanzania. The main risk factors for NCDs, smoking, alcohol intake, unhealthy diet and low physical activity, are prevalent in both rural and urban communities.

The socio-demographic and economic transition has a big role in the current rise of non-communicable diseases in Tanzania. There are initiatives to control the burden of non-communicable diseases in the country.

However there is need to focus more on primary prevention at population level targeting interventions to reduce exposure to tobacco, reduce alcohol intake, reduce salt intake, promote healthy diets and physical activity.

For the prevention and control of NCDs, there needs to be a continuum from primary to tertiary prevention and a scope of interventions from the community level up to the national level. Community-based interventions are needed, targeting risk factors for primary prevention.

In addition, secondary prevention measures are needed, targeting those at high risk to ensure that they are identified early through a high risk targeted screening for early identification and appropriate care.

Effective policies are needed to support such interventions.