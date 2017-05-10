10 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tanre's 2016 Profit Drops 50%

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abduel Elinaza

Tanzania Reinsurance (TanRe) pretax profit has plummeted by almost half after total revenue increased slightly due to a loss registered on fair value last year.

The only reinsurance firm in the country which belongs to the government, posted a pretax profit of 3.29bn/- in 2016 down from 6.08bn/- in 2015. TanRe profit slow down has been attributed to mainly fair value loss of 751.86m/- in 2016 compared to gain of 986.98m/- in 2015.

Another reason is slowing down of other operating revenue by 25 per cent to 580.49m/- contributed to the profit dropping last year. During the year under review, TanRe net premiums increased slightly by 3.0 per cent to 62.4bn/- from 60.58bn/-.

However, the fair value loss reduces TanRe total revenue level to post 68.2bn/- which was almost similar income generated in 2015. On the other hand, the financial statement issued yesterday shows total claims and other expenses increased by 4.0 per cent to 64.9bn/- from 61.45bn/-.

TanRe assets grew by almost 1.0bn/- to 79.6bn/-, pushed mainly by financial assets - through profit and property investments portfolios.

TanRe was established in 2002 to transact reinsurance business in respect of the following classes of business such as all non-life insurance business, including marine and aviation and all life insurance business like pension business.

Tanzania

University Says Legal Affairs Minister Doesn't Possess Fake Certificates

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.