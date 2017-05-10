Tanzania: House of Reps Meeting Starts

Zanzibar — The sixth meeting of the ninth House of Representatives kicks off here today, with its major thrust being on the debate and eventual endorsement of the 2017/2018 revolutionary government budget.

Finance and Planning minister Khalid Salum Mohamed on Monday disclosed what he described as record high 2017/2018 budget of 1.08tri/-, the highest tabled budget in the house since independence.

Addressing reporters, the House of Representatives Secretary, Ms Raya Issa Msellem, said the house is scheduled to debate and pass six motions.

During the sixth meeting, 182 questions will be filed by House Representatives to ministers for clarification.

Nine bills will be brought forward for discussion and endorsement. They include the finance bill, government expenditure bill and the bill to amend public officials code of conduct law.