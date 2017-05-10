10 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: House of Reps Meeting Starts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Iddy Mwema

Zanzibar — The sixth meeting of the ninth House of Representatives kicks off here today, with its major thrust being on the debate and eventual endorsement of the 2017/2018 revolutionary government budget.

Finance and Planning minister Khalid Salum Mohamed on Monday disclosed what he described as record high 2017/2018 budget of 1.08tri/-, the highest tabled budget in the house since independence.

Addressing reporters, the House of Representatives Secretary, Ms Raya Issa Msellem, said the house is scheduled to debate and pass six motions.

During the sixth meeting, 182 questions will be filed by House Representatives to ministers for clarification.

Nine bills will be brought forward for discussion and endorsement. They include the finance bill, government expenditure bill and the bill to amend public officials code of conduct law.

Tanzania

University Says Legal Affairs Minister Doesn't Possess Fake Certificates

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.