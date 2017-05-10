Tanzania: Zanzibar, Djibouti Agree On Firm Relations

Zanzibar — President Ali Mohamed Shein and his Djibouti counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh have agreed to strengthen relations in various development areas to particularly boosting the economies of their respective countries.

During their discussion at the State House in Djibouti, the two leaders concurred that since their countries have so many in common, collaboration is inevitable to accelerate economic growth in the countries.

Dr Shein is expected back home today. According to a press statement from the State House here yesterday, the leaders agreed to share experience and skills from each other to improve communication, tourism and transportation as well as encourage investments.

President Guelleh said his country has been close to Tanzania for decades and that the relations grew stronger in fighting piracy and other sea crimes when the East African Community (EAC) and IGAD agreed to work jointly.

During his three-day official visit to Djibouti, Dr Shein visited several areas of development programmes, including Daraleh sea port, Ziwa-Assal sea port, free economic zone and the Djibouti Telecom Haramous whose Fibre Optic Cable network has improved communication in Asia, Australia, Asia, Europe and Africa. Dr Shein's visit followed an invitation by President Guelleh.

The entourage included First Lady Mwanamwema, Infrastructure Minister Ali Karume, Health Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs in the union government Dr Suzan Kolimba.

Others were Zanzibar Investment Promotion Agency Executive Director Salum Khamis Nassor and the President's advisor on Economy and Investments Ambassador Mohamed Abdiwawa Kolimba.