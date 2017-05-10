Liberia: Jubilee and Watanga in Recovery Battle

Having lost in their respective last league matches the Church Boys of Jubilee FC and Watanga FC will today clash at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium to recover from their defeats.

Jubilee FC, seventh (7th) on the league table, lost 2-1 to Nimba United over the weekend at the North Star Stadium in Mount Barclay, while Watanga FC conceded a narrow 4-3 defeat against undefeated LISCR FC that recorded their second defeat in the ongoing national league.

The Church Boys have already qualified for the second round of the FA Cup, while their opponents await the new date for their top clash against LISCR FC.

For today's clash the head Coach of Jubilee, William Lartey, said it is a must win situation for his team and challenged his players to secure the three points.

"We are upset about our defeat against Nimba United and we are not going to sit back and watch Watanga defeat us," Coach Lartey said.

Both team have so far scored 24 goals (13- Jubilee, 11-Watanga) and have conceded 27 goals with Watanga conceding the highest (14) out of 13 matches.

The match will be another opportunity for Watanga's striker Chauncey Freeman and left back Carlos Williams to prove their skills after being called by national team Coach James Debbah for the upcoming West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament.

Striker Freeman, physically strong and with good attacking skills, was unable to register his name on the scoring sheet for his side in their 4-3 loss to LISCR FC in their last league match, while left-back Williams maintained his normal performance by overlapping and creating goal scoring chances for his side.