Liberia: LACC Investigators Accuse Chairman Verdier of Tampering With Cases

Monrovia — The country's lead corruption fighting institution - Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) - is massively trailing in the fight against corruption as the country ranks 90 among 175 most corrupt countries around the globe.

Since the ascendancy of Cllr. James Verdier as executive chairman of the Commission, prosecution of corruption-related cases have been stalled and the commission has only been able to prosecute five cases, one of which was dismissed by the court, another other won at the lower court, but pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

The other three were lost.

The Commission has so far investigated 13 cases, nine recommended for prosecution, four of the investigations were concluded and closed.

Cases being investigated or prosecuted include: Allegation of corruption at the National Port Authority regarding wreck removal & ISPS consultancy contract, allegation of corruption with the Japanese Oil Grant of 2011 Between the governments of Japan and Liberia, allegation of bribery at National Oil Company involving some lawmakers, allegation of corruption involving the Ministry of Public Works and flashpoint incorporated, and CCTV case investigated in 2011, submitted to MOJ in 2012 and indictment obtained in 2015.

Currently, 14 cases are undergoing investigation at the LACC.

However, some investigators at the LACC who spoke with FrontPageAfrica on anonymity said they are now reluctant to continue with investigations due to the manner in which Cllr. Verdier treats investigations.

They accused the LACC Chairman of tampering with investigative findings for personal gains. According to them, that is the reason for the Commission's failure to prosecute or win most of the corruption cases.

"We as investigators are not taken seriously because every time we try to investigate, he by-passes us and speaks to the alleged defendant, and such thing does not bring credibility to us," an LACC investigator said.

Several attempts to get Cllr. Verdier to respond to the allegations proved futile, neither was anyone from the Commission willing to speak on the allegations.

In 2016, Verdier abruptly dismissed Chief Investigator Morris Ware for 'lack of effectiveness on the job'.

However, FrontPageAfrica gathered that Mr. Ware, who died recently having broken down in health after his dismissal, investigated and testified in the only case the LACC, has won so far.

The signed contract between the deceased on the LACC was to last from April 2016 to March 31, 2019.

However, a 30-day notice must be issued before the termination of the contract.

Ware on October 2016 complained the LACC to the Ministry of Labour, decrying the manner in which he was dismissed.

According to the complaint, his contract was terminated five months after it was signed without any prior notice neither benefits.

He called on Labour Minister Neto Lighe to look into the case.

Inside sources informed this paper that contrary to Cllr. Verdier's claim that the late Ware was unproductive and ineffective on the job, he was an outspoken person and always stood his grounds in the fight against corruption.

"Mr. Ware was outspoken against the corrupt commissioners of the LACC, so that was why he was dismissed," an investigator at the LACC said.

Inside sources alleged that Verdier has dismissed several persons to create employment for his friends.

For instance, Pius Sonpon, who is allegedly terminally ill, and also has no training in investigation, was promoted from associate investigator to investigator.

According to the LACC source, Sonpon travels to the United States every six months for treatment.

"He is 54 years and has no trainable experience, lacks input and was promoted from associate investigator to investigator," the source said.

Ijaz Mason, an investigator, was allegedly employed by Cllr. Verdier based on friendship. He had no investigative experience upon his employment.

Mason, sources said, ranked fourth out of four persons who were screened for the job.

However, Cllr. Verdier, according to sources, overturned the initial recruitment report, asking that it be redone to have him at the top of the list.

Investigation gathered by this paper revealed that former Secretary to the Executive Director, Comfort Wotorson, was dismissed without initial warnings.

She was reportedly dismissed on the orders of Commissioner Charles Gibson without the consent of her immediate boss, Daniel Tipayson.

Tipayson refused to speak to FrontPageAfrica on the issue, noting that he is no longer in the employ of the LACC.

Mr. Gibson who also declined to comment on the matter said he couldn't speak to the issue unless he was authorized by his boss - Verdier.

Mr. Gibson could not be reached by FrontPageAfrica to confirm this allegation as this paper was told he is currently out of the country.

Comfort was replaced with one Robert Jawleh.

She was trained at the expense of the LACC in asset declaration and managed that section from 2009-2015.