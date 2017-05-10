Liberia: Liberty Party Treasurer Resigns to Contest As Representative

Monrovia — After spending over 5 years with the Liberty Party as executive member, Nuwoe Scott, a staunch member of the Liberty Party, has resigned.

Her resignation was done in District #4, a district which she is about to contest in the upcoming election.

She didn't say which political party she was about to join, but members of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) were in high attendance.

At the same time, Aspirant Scott didn't inform the media why she was resigning from the party, something she said would be effective immediately.

But sources hinted to FPA that the political leader of the party allegedly favored Soko Sackor who is also an aspirant in the district.

"She had to leave the party because Cllr. Brumskine favored his longtime friend Soko Sackor, who he said had an elaborate program for the district."

As Scott is leaving, several of her partisans are said to be leaving. One partisan leaving the party along with Scott is Patience Wenkar who said she was leaving because her political leader is no longer a member of the Liberty party.

Another partisan, the Liberty Coordinator of District no.4 Dekeke Johnson states: "I'm leaving because the party is surrounded around an individual who is the political leader Cllr. Brumskine, he is lone decision."

In front of her supporters, her license plates and banners/ stickers depicting Liberty Party were taken from her vehicle that was previously marked LP-10.

Recently Dr. Samuel Gba Benette, a former staunch partisan of the Liberia Party (LP), and businessman Matthew Fairplay Joe vowed to win Grand Bassa County for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the October 10 presidential and legislative elections.

Dr. Benette was a member of the LP from 2006, but resigned in October 2016.

Mr. Joe is a popular businessman and was a sympathizer of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

In separate remarks, Dr. Benette and Mr. Joe promised to campaign and deliver Grand Bassa County from the grips of the Liberty Party.

Dr. Benette is an aspirant for electoral district #5, while Mr. Joe is a representative hopeful for electoral district #3, Grand Bassa County.

At the same time Emmanuel Azango resigned and gave his support to the Unity Party standard bearer which also has an auxiliary - the National Movement for the Support of Joseph Boakai (NAMBO).

"On today, January 19, 2017, through you, I decisively announce to the nation my resignation as Vice Chairman for Mobilization and Recruitment, and as a member of the Liberty Party, an institution I have spent fifteen unbroken years giving the best of my services and geniuses," Azango announced.

Azango disclosed his new political journey; his new leader, in whom he claims to find a future, honesty, freedom, respect, humanity, decency, peace and a father.

He later named the UP standard bearer as his new leader.

"And effective as of today's date, I have become a full-fledge member of the Joseph Boakai Movement and this is where I will stay and join ranks with senior comrades Nyan Mantein, Moncio Robert Kpadeh, R. MantenokayTingban and other foot-soldiers," he said.

He promised to ensure that VP Boakai is President-elect come October 2017, adding that he will work "fearlessly and energetically."

Azango said his decision is based on the constitution of Liberty Party, tribalism, marginalization, lack of transparency and accountability, amongst others.

The former LP Vice Chairman asserted that the LP constitution is 'undemocratic', adding that the party's laws were singlehandedly drafted by the party political leader.