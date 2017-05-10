10 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Rep. Chea Wants Vocational School in Fishtown

By Bridgett Milton

River Gee County District #2 Rep. Mr. Christian S. Chea Sr. on Tuesday, 9 May introduced an Act to the Plenary of House of Representatives to create a vocational and technical institute in the county capital, Fishtown.

He says as part of his responsibilities as lawmaker, he is quite sure and confident that there will be total relief to the youth in the southeastern region and the country as a whole when the instrument is passed into law.

The River Gee Lawmaker hopes that when passed into law, the institution to be created will award diplomas and certificates to its graduates, to provide a conducive learning condition in all aspects of vocational, technical and professional education that will effectively promote development interest and improve youth education.

He told a team of journalists on Tuesday at the grounds of Capitol that when the Act is passed into law, it will promote and maintain standardized conducive learning environment where citizens of all races, class, creed, gender and ethnic setting will enjoy equal opportunity of vocational and technical learning activities within River Gee County.

