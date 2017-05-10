Liberia: Ghanaian Arrested for Alleged Murder

Police in Maryland County, southeast Liberia have arrested a 27 Year - old Ghanaian national identified as Yakubu Ide for allegedly murdering a man only identified as Hassan in Takuradi, Ghana.

A Hausa businessman Abraham Mambudu told police preliminary investigation recently in Pleebo Sodoken, Maryland County that on Monday 1 May, he received a whatsapp message on his mobile phone with photo attached that a man identified as Yakubu Ide was on the run for allegedly killing his roommate only identified as Hassan.

Mr. Mambudu says the suspected allegedly absconded the crime scene and Ghanaian securities were in search of him. The Hausa business man who hosts business men and women from Niger and Ghana in Pleebo Maryland County says after receiving the alleged message, he immediately decided to share it in an effort to buttress the securities in Ghana in launching a search for the alleged perpetrator.

Mr. Mambudu further says few days following the day of the commission of the crime, some businessmen in Pleebo brought a man to his place, alerting him that there was a stranger in the city for him to accommodate as usual.

Based on the information he got in the past, Mr. Mambudu says he accepted the man in. having hosted the suspect, Mr. Mambudu says the next morning he carefully looked at the photo on his whatsapp page and noticed that the man he was hosting was the alleged perpetrator.

He claimed that when the suspect noticed that he was being observed by his host, he escaped and went to Harper, the capital of Maryland. Following the suspect's escape, Mr. Mambudu says intelligence was subsequently given to LNP in Harper at which time he was picked by chief superintendent David P. Walker and taken to LNP headquarters in Monrovia.

The suspect Yakubu Ide is claimed to have admitted committing the crime, but says he and his friend were in confusion. He alleges that his friend once polluted his bath water that made him (suspect) sick and also threatened to kill him.

"We were fighting and I took the cutlass and kill him and came to Liberia. It's true that I did it but it was for that reason", suspect Yakubu Ide says. Meanwhile, Police authorities in Maryland County say an official communication has been sent to Liberia National Police or LNP Headquarters Interpol Division to handle the matter because the crime was committed in different country.

This brings to two the number of time the police in Maryland have arrested a murder case from other countries in the region. It can be recalled that 32 year - old Alice Geekor was arrested on November 5, 2016 for allegedly killing her brother - in - law in neighboring Ivory Coast and came to Liberia where she was arrested by LNP in the county upon receiving intelligence.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend, several citizens in the county say they believe in the LNP in Maryland for security under the watchful eyes of Chief Superintendent David P. Walker as county commander.