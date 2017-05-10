10 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: World Bank Liberia Begins Consultation With Stakeholders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Mondaye

World Bank Liberia has begun holding consultations with key stakeholders in the country aimed at identifying constraints and pathways for achieving the goals of eradicating extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity here.

World Bank Liberia Country Manager Mr. Larisa Leshchenko made the disclosure Tuesday, 9 May when he spoke during a media dialogue held at the institution's office at Oldest Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

Mr. Leshchenko says the consultations started here in Ganta, Nimba County, on Friday, 5 May and brought together civil society organizations, academia and the private sector.

According to the World Bank Country Manager, these groups are critical in informing the development of the organization's Country Partnership Framework or CPF. He adds that the World Bank also held consultation with relevant partners on Monday 8 May in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

According to him, his organization is now engaging stakeholders in Monrovia with reference to similar groups engaged in the previous counties, including the Government of Liberia and Development Partners.

The World Bank Liberia boss further discloses that the inputs of the organization's development partners will help identify problems affecting growth and contribute to poverty eradication in Liberia.

He says under the International Development Association or IDA 18 which will come into effect soon, there are new opportunities for lending, including through the Private Sector Development Window.

He indicates that lots of emphasis will be placed on agriculture and energy, basically boosting economic growth of Liberia. The world financial body dialogue was graced by the organization's Program Leader Mr. Errol Graham and Mr. AlySanoh, Economist and Statistician, who spoke on the Systematic Country Diagnostic Consultations.

Liberia

Arrest Warrant Out for Deputy Police Chief

Elizabeth County Court in the state of New Jersey, United States has issued a Bench Warrant for the arrest of Liberia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.