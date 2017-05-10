Liberia: World Bank Liberia Begins Consultation With Stakeholders

World Bank Liberia has begun holding consultations with key stakeholders in the country aimed at identifying constraints and pathways for achieving the goals of eradicating extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity here.

World Bank Liberia Country Manager Mr. Larisa Leshchenko made the disclosure Tuesday, 9 May when he spoke during a media dialogue held at the institution's office at Oldest Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

Mr. Leshchenko says the consultations started here in Ganta, Nimba County, on Friday, 5 May and brought together civil society organizations, academia and the private sector.

According to the World Bank Country Manager, these groups are critical in informing the development of the organization's Country Partnership Framework or CPF. He adds that the World Bank also held consultation with relevant partners on Monday 8 May in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

According to him, his organization is now engaging stakeholders in Monrovia with reference to similar groups engaged in the previous counties, including the Government of Liberia and Development Partners.

The World Bank Liberia boss further discloses that the inputs of the organization's development partners will help identify problems affecting growth and contribute to poverty eradication in Liberia.

He says under the International Development Association or IDA 18 which will come into effect soon, there are new opportunities for lending, including through the Private Sector Development Window.

He indicates that lots of emphasis will be placed on agriculture and energy, basically boosting economic growth of Liberia. The world financial body dialogue was graced by the organization's Program Leader Mr. Errol Graham and Mr. AlySanoh, Economist and Statistician, who spoke on the Systematic Country Diagnostic Consultations.