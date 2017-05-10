10 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: SRC Accuses Speaker Nuquay of Interference

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Mondaye

The management of the Salala Rubber Company or SRC in Margibi County isaccusing House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay of allegedly interfering in the company's affairs to undermine its operations.

But in reaction to claims made by the company, the Communications Officer to Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay Mr. Philip Moore told reporters on Friday, 5 May that the allegations made against his boss have some political undertone.

Mr. Moore denies that the Speaker has ever travelled to Belgium on the expense of the SRC Management as alleged by the company.

Earlier speaking to reporters during an investigation to the company operation site in Margibi County recently, Administrative Manager JallahMensah claimed that Speaker Nuquayalegedly demanded SRC Management to dismiss its workers union president Mr. Anthony Moses and the accuser, Mr. Mensah.

Mr. Anthony Moses is claimed to be one of the most formidable representative aspirants who is contesting against Speaker Nuquay in the October 2017 representatives elections.

The SRC Administrative Manager Mr. Mensah wonders why would Speaker Nuquay who enjoyed the immunities of the company while working there, did not resign to contest the previous elections that he won as representative of the county, and yet wants the management to sack others.

According to the SRC official, the company will only fire a worker who violates the guidelines and regulations of the company and will not dismiss any employee of the company without any cause for dismissal.

He alleges that the Speaker has and continues to visit the SRC to influence the management to allegedly terminate the services of the individuals mentioned, but the management insists that it can only sack an employee who comes in conflict with the SRC management-workers guidelines.

Mr. Mensah indicates that prior to becoming the company's Administrative Manager, he served in several positions, and that based on his long term experience in the company, he was elevated to the current position. He called on the relevant government agencies on workers and investment in the country to prevail on Speaker Nuquay to stop pressurizing the SRC management to institute action that does not represent the interest of the company. Mr. Mensah claims that through the management of the SRC, the Speaker was able to travel to Belgium to discuss with the company's Board of Directors.

Liberia

Arrest Warrant Out for Deputy Police Chief

Elizabeth County Court in the state of New Jersey, United States has issued a Bench Warrant for the arrest of Liberia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.