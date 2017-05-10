Liberia: SRC Accuses Speaker Nuquay of Interference

The management of the Salala Rubber Company or SRC in Margibi County isaccusing House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay of allegedly interfering in the company's affairs to undermine its operations.

But in reaction to claims made by the company, the Communications Officer to Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay Mr. Philip Moore told reporters on Friday, 5 May that the allegations made against his boss have some political undertone.

Mr. Moore denies that the Speaker has ever travelled to Belgium on the expense of the SRC Management as alleged by the company.

Earlier speaking to reporters during an investigation to the company operation site in Margibi County recently, Administrative Manager JallahMensah claimed that Speaker Nuquayalegedly demanded SRC Management to dismiss its workers union president Mr. Anthony Moses and the accuser, Mr. Mensah.

Mr. Anthony Moses is claimed to be one of the most formidable representative aspirants who is contesting against Speaker Nuquay in the October 2017 representatives elections.

The SRC Administrative Manager Mr. Mensah wonders why would Speaker Nuquay who enjoyed the immunities of the company while working there, did not resign to contest the previous elections that he won as representative of the county, and yet wants the management to sack others.

According to the SRC official, the company will only fire a worker who violates the guidelines and regulations of the company and will not dismiss any employee of the company without any cause for dismissal.

He alleges that the Speaker has and continues to visit the SRC to influence the management to allegedly terminate the services of the individuals mentioned, but the management insists that it can only sack an employee who comes in conflict with the SRC management-workers guidelines.

Mr. Mensah indicates that prior to becoming the company's Administrative Manager, he served in several positions, and that based on his long term experience in the company, he was elevated to the current position. He called on the relevant government agencies on workers and investment in the country to prevail on Speaker Nuquay to stop pressurizing the SRC management to institute action that does not represent the interest of the company. Mr. Mensah claims that through the management of the SRC, the Speaker was able to travel to Belgium to discuss with the company's Board of Directors.