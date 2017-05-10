Liberia: Govt to Begin Work At D. Tweh

A government delegation carried out inspection Tuesday, 9 May at the D. Tweh High School in New Kru Town on Bushrod Island, with plans already earmarked to begin works aimed at rescuing residents in the town that has suffered threats of sea erosion over the years.

Students were seen celebrating in the town as government delegation arrived there, while New Kru Town Community members and other residents of Montserrado County Electoral District #16 gathered to witness the inspection of the D. Tweh sea erosion project.

Key government officials on the inspection of the project include district representative Dr. Edward S. Forh and officials from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Lands and Mines, the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA and a representative from UNDP.

Speaking to a group of reporters after the inspection on Tuesday, 9 May, Electoral District #16 Rep. Dr. Edward S. Forh said the purpose of the visit was to show the officials the danger that the sea had imposed on the D. Tweh High School Campus and the entire district.

Rep. Forh says the project is measured at 1000 meters, and it runs from Popo Beach to Lagoon. Citing Lands and Mines as reference, Rep. Forh says the technology being used in New Kru Town is the same technology used in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

He however says due to the shortage of funds, they are doing the first 300 meters instead of doing the 1000 meters. D. Tweh is occupying 100 meters, and the other 100 meters stretch towards the Popo Beach area, while another 100 meters go towards the Lagoon area.

Rep. Forh told reporters that he has been telling the Ministry of Finance and Lands, Mines and Energy that the sooner government starts the project, the better it will make progress.

Also speaking, Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management Mr. Alvin E. Attah says the purpose of the visit to D. Tweh high school is to give hope to the people of New Kru Town that all will be done to save them from the erosion.

Minister Attah notes that the inspection in New Kru has basically shown the danger that the erosion has posed to the community and the effect it has. He says if nothing is done in a week or two, the school might likely breakdown.