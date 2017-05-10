Liberia: Muslims Seek MOU With Politicians

A Muslim leader in Margibi County wants a Memorandum of Understanding signed with any politician seeking votes from Muslims in the county to get assurance that Muslims' interest across the country will be protected.

Mr. OwndarDunor made the pronouncement over the weekend in Kakata, Margibi County in a political program organized by a representative aspirant from electoral district#3, who is believed to be a Muslim.

He claimed that Muslims in Liberia have been denied many opportunities, including employment, so this time around, they would opt for a MOU to be signed with all aspirants going to seek their votes, outlining areas of interest for implementation, if elected.

He said Muslims in the county will be educated to support the candidacy of aspirants, who would champion interest of Muslims throughout Liberia. He made the assertion in the midst of hundreds of Muslims, who had gone to participate in the political program held in the auditorium of the Frances Mitchell Memorial Academy in Kakata.

According to him, there are lots of educated and qualified Muslims, who are not recognized by the government when it comes to opportunity to contribute their quotas to the forward march of Liberia.

Mr. Dunor added that Muslims have resolved to fight for themselves to ensure that they are represented in government and treated equally like Christians in Liberia.He said anybody, who would overlook or ignore their cry, should not bother to seek their support, because he or she will surely not get it in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that the time has come for Muslims to stand up for their rights, which they have long been denied, adding that at both local and national levels Liberian Muslims are preaching the same message, and politicians should take note and govern themselves, accordingly.

The assertion by Mr. Dunor has sparked serious debate, mainly in Kakata with diverse views among citizens and residents in what some political pundits describe as divisive politics.