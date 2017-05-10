Liberia: NEC Ready for Elections

Photo: VOA

Jerome Kokoya, the head of Liberia's National Elections Commission.

With barely a month to official start of campaigns for the Presidential and Representative elections in October, the National Elections Commission or NEC has issued the writs of elections to magistrates across the country.

Performing the ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, at the Commission headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia NEC Chairman, Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya, said the writ is a message that the electoral process is transitioning from pre-election to the actual elections.

According to him, Chapter 4, section 4.3 (2) of the New Elections laws of Liberia as amended in 2016, provides that upon directive of the commission, the Clerk of Writs shall issue writs for each election not later than 90 days prior to the time prescribed for the election. Such writs shall direct the magistrate of election for each county/district in accordance with the provisions of the title and the regulations and instructions of the commission.

"The writ of elections issued signifies two very important things in the electioneering process. First, it serves as a directive to the elections magistrate to proceed with the conduct of the elections, consistent with the laws controlling. Secondly, it signifies that the electoral process is transitioning from pre-election to the actual election," Chairman Korkoya notes.

He announced that apart from exhibition of the voter roll, which takes place from June 12-17, 2017, the next important activity in keeping with the electoral timeline is nomination of candidates from June 18 to July 11, 2017, adding that no activity rings the electoral bell more than the nomination of candidates.

The NEC boss furthered that the electoral house is committed to conducting transparent, fair elections, encouraging all citizens, who registered during the voters registration exercise to participate in the forthcoming exhibition exercise, beginning June 12-17, 2017.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Korkoya has disclosed that the commission has received a total of two million, one hundred fifty-three thousand, nine hundred and seventy-two (2,153,972 ) forms, noting that the amount represents total number of forms from the 2017 voter registration exercise conducted across the country between February and March.