9 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Woman Hires Hitman to Kill Muzorewa's Daughter

By Fungai Lupande

Lead International Ministry founder Pastor Lovejoy Tirivepi's girlfriend allegedly hired a hitman to kill his wife, Charity, who is daughter to the late Bishop Abel Muzorewa, after their adulterous affair was exposed.

The girlfriend, Judith Makwara (42), on Friday last week appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza.

The court heard that Makwara offered the hitman, Clover Musariri, $2 000.

She is facing conspiracy to commit murder and was denied bail and advised to apply at the High Court.

The prosecutor, Ms Linda Gadzikwa, alleged that on April 14 this year at around 11am, Charity received a call from Musariri confessing that he was assigned by Makwara to kill her.

Musariri said he was promised $2 000 after the job, but he refused and wanted to meet her.

It is alleged that Charity was afraid to meet Musariri and reported the matter to the police the same day phoned her.

The court heard that Charity became aware of the adulterous affair between her husband, Pastor Tirivepi, and Makwara. She concluded that the affair was the motive for her foiled murder plans.

Makwara has access to the couple's second house and is in possession of their truck and bus.

The court heard that Charity now fears for her life.

