Liberia: Senators Enlisting to Support Boakai?

Photo: Liberian Legislature

Members of the Liberian legislature

Movements within the Senate chambers yesterday signaled that a significant number of Senators were apparently affixing their signatures to a sheet of paper, giving rise to speculations that they might be registering their support for VP Joseph N. Boakai in the Presidential race in October.

Lofa County Senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rule, Order and Administration, George Tamba Tengbeh, the bearer of the sheet of paper enclosed in a manila folder, moved across the chamber with a confident smile on his face, assured that his colleagues would sign the document.

A brochure printed in color and containing the names of 19 Senators was seen by our reporter who was told that the number is expected to reach 20 by the time the expected program takes place in the rotunda of the Capitol Building on Thursday afternoon.

"A big fish is expected to fill in the vacant space that was seen on the brochure," a source said.

The reported leader of the V.P. Boakai support team is said to have wooed support from several Senators including Geraldine Doe-Sherif, Albert Chie, Alphonso Gaye, Varney G. Sherman and Edward Boakai Dagoseh.

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday went into executive session to discuss the only item on its agenda, a recent letter received from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf nominating three members of the office of the Ombudsman, expected to oversee the implementation of the Code of Conduct.