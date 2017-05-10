Liberia: Advocacy Group Commends Speaker Nuquay for Stance On Dual Citizenship

The Liberian Advocacy for Change (LAFC), made up of Liberian citizens in the Diaspora and in Liberia, has commended House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay "for his bold stance, foresight, patriotism, farsightedness and support of dual citizenship in Liberia."

In an open letter of commendation to Speaker Nuquay signed by Comfort Keah Itoka, LAFC quoted him and said, he "supports dual citizenship because it will be in compliance with best practice to meet international standards, and will welcome back onboard Liberians who are already citizens of other countries."

The LAFC said Speaker Nuquay rightly said, "If other countries are doing it, including our neighbors, and are developed and developing, it would be expedient for our country to accept it." The LAFC commended Speaker Nuquay for "this bold and patriotic stance taken by our Honorable Speaker," adding that: "The Liberian Advocacy For Change (LAFC) would like to call on the President of Liberia, the National Legislature, government officials, leaders of political parties, members of the clergy, distinguished citizens and all well-meaning Liberians at home and abroad, to join the Speaker of the House of Representatives in ensuring that Dual Citizenship for Liberians in the Diaspora become the law of Liberia."

The LAFC said it is not affiliated to any political party, religion, tribal or ethnic organization and its initiative is solely because its members are Liberians who continue to support their friends and families in Liberia by sending millions of dollars every year via Money Gram and Western Union, and thousands of barrels, which significantly help to stimulate the Liberian economy.

The LAFC said besides financial contributions of its members, "We have the burning desire to help in any way we can to contribute to the development of our country. We want to help shape the present and the future of our country by opening businesses, bringing in organizations and friends we have made abroad who can help to make life better for all Liberians."

The Liberian Advocacy for Change has its headquarters in Rosedale, New York in the United States of America.

It may be recalled that Speaker Nuquay recently said that he would campaign for dual citizenship to be accepted in Liberia, along with eight other propositions out of the original 25 from the Constitution Review Committee (CRC).

He said his campaign message would be the acceptance of dual citizenship because it will be in compliance with best practice to meet international standards, and welcome back onboard Liberians who are already citizens of other countries.

The Liberian Constitution currently does not support dual citizenship and there are campaigns by Liberians in the Diaspora, including the LAFC, seeking for a national referendum to make necessary changes to ensure that dual citizenship is eventually accepted to benefit Liberians holding other citizenships.