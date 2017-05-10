Kenya: Taita Taveta Governor Mruttu Denies Having Quit ODM

By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu has dismissed reports that he has ditched the ODM party to vie as an independent candidate.

Mr Mruttu said he is still a member of ODM and is waiting for the party's national elections board to implement a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal which ordered for a repeat of primary election in polling stations which allegedly did not vote in the initial nominations.

"I have not resigned from my party and when I do so I will let my supporters know," he said.

His reaction comes after reports emerged claiming that the governor had decided to vie as an independent candidate.

However, he cited frustrations by the party, saying despite the ruling by the disputes tribunal in his favour, the elections board is yet to give dates for the repeat polls.

He said he is concerned that time is running out as the party continues to delay to implement the ruling.

COURT SUMMONS

On Monday, Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu appealed the tribunal's decision at the High Court but the governor said he was yet to receive any summons from the court.

"I am aware that there is a case in court appealing the tribunal's decision but I have not received any summons to appear before the court," he said.

The tribunal had also revoked Mr Mwadeghu's ODM ticket.

"I am sure no one has been handed the certificate. The tribunal revoked the one which was issued to my opponent," he said.

DISPUTED RESULTS

The disputed results showed Mr Mwadeghu won the party ticket with 17,557 against Mr Mruttu's 14,817.

However, Mr Mruttu challenged the decision at the party's disputes tribunal which ordered NEB to repeat the governorship nomination in five polling stations in Taveta which allegedly did not vote.

Taveta is Governor Mruttu's stronghold and his opponent fears that if a repeat is done, then he might be forced to bow out of the race.

NEB announced that Mr Mwadeghu had won the nominations and issued him with the party's ticket.

Mr Mruttu moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal which also ruled in his favour on Sunday.