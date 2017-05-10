Kenya: Why Sonko Will Be Nairobi's Next Governor

opinion

Two weeks ago, Sonko, one of the most determined politicians in Kenya, decided to show Kenyans, and especially Nairobians, that he had more to offer. This was in the form of a documentary that showed what he has done for Nairobi.

Most Nairobi residents were moved at what a selfless leader Sonko is, and were amazed at what developments they saw due to his work. Nairobi residents have been looking for service delivery on many fronts and Sonko showed them that he was not waiting to be Governor to do it.

But Sonko was not done. Last week, he was interviewed on Jeff Koinange Live and what we saw was a transformational governor in waiting that was articulate, aware of issues and ready to work for Nairobi residents.

At one point, he made the current Governor Evans Kidero look clueless. Kidero had in an earlier interview claimed that Sonko cannot tell who the United Nations Secretary General is. Sonko did not only give Jeff the name but also wondered why Kidero had not asked that he name the chairman of the Nairobi boda boda association or that of the hawker's association.

This showed Sonko as a man in touch with the realities of Nairobi and one not interested in the status that comes with the office of Governor. In fact, sentiments online were that Sonko had easily shed off his thuggish tag and was now looking even presidential.

In short, those who have claimed that Sonko did not have the demeanour of a Governor were left wiping off eggs from their faces. Sonko has proven that all that we saw before about him is not what he is today and that he is ready to show his true character. But besides what we have seen in the last couple of weeks, there is a lot that attracts Sonko to the residents of Nairobi. And this is why he easily out-washed all his opponents during the Jubilee Party primaries where the closest had less than half of the votes he got. One of the key issues that have made Nairobi Senator a darling of the masses is the ‘Sonko Rescue Team’. And this is something that he started way back when he was still Makadara MP.

The Sonko Rescue Team has come to the aid of many Nairobians over the years, and especially the low-income earners. This team has offered free services to Nairobi residents who have been neglected by their county government. Services delivered include supplying free water and assisting residents affected by disasters. One of the other strong points of Sonko is that he has been able to fight for the rights of all the residents of Nairobi. Whether the affluent or the poor, Sonko has been someone that many Nairobi residents have counted on to get protection. He has stood against land grabbers whether in the upmarket areas of Westlands or the slum areas of Kayole. His is a genuine love for the people and ensuring that their rights are not trampled upon. Some have argued that his credentials are in doubt and that he is not well educated to be Governor.

But we all know that Sonko, while he may have struggled with his academics in his past like many Kenyans, he has in adult life picked up and gotten the required academic qualifications. But even as we talk of credentials, Nairobians must ask themselves whether the highly educated and polished Dr Evans Kidero has delivered for them. This should not be a reason to deny Sonko the opportunity of working and delivering for the people of Nairobi.

The best gift that Nairobi residents, and especially Jubilee voters, can give President Uhuru Kenyatta, is a Governor who has remained loyal and proven that he can deliver for all. All Nairobi residents must ensure that Sonko becomes the next governor of the capital to ensure there is better service delivery.

(The writer is a political and communications consultant. Twitter @MachelWaikenda)

