Malawi: Norwegian Foundation Bails Out Five Schools in Nkhata Bay

The Norway- based Gronn Haggen-Bjorke Foundation has constructed five state-of-the-art classroom blocks at five primary schools in Nkhata Bay which are expected to enhance learning environment for pupils in the beneficiary schools.

The classroom blocks, which are all valued at over MK100 million, have been donated to Seka, Kazando, Masimu, Kapundi and Mazembe primary schools all from Nkhata Bay South Constituency.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Seka Primary School in the district Saturday, Chief Executive Officer for the foundation, Ola Gronn Haggen, said giving learners a conducive learning environment is one way of motivating them to work hard in their studies.

He said government alone cannot shoulder all the responsibilities of providing all educational needs but require other stakeholders to assist in realizing its wish.

"You might have noticed that in some schools where we have constructed these classroom blocks, we completely had no classroom blocks, so for them to have such new facilities is a big motivation.

"We believe that these additional facilities will go a very long way in uplifting educational standards in the benefitting schools," said Gronn Haggen.

Apart from the donated classroom blocks at these five schools, the foundation has also pledged to be donating K15 million each year for five years at Kazando Primary School to be used for various construction developments.

Reacting to the development, Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay South Emily Chinthu Phiri expressed delight for the donation of the classroom blocks as well as the pledged K75 million for Kazando Primary School.

"I would like to thank the foundation for this donation; we know that such a huge development initiative will greatly help improve education standards in the area.

"I would also like to ask all authorities to ensure that they safeguard such classroom blocks so that they are not vandalized," she appealed.