A Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) lecturer allegedly demanded $150 from a student to help him attain good grades on his dissertation.

Clever Vutete (42) recently appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza facing charges of extortion and was remanded to June 1 on $50 bail.

The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime last year, Onias Rusike, a ZOU student studying for a Bachelor of Management in Human Resources, met Vutete who advised him that he was appointed to be his supervisor for his dissertation. It is alleged that Vutete indicated to Rusike that he had many students who needed his assistance, hence he needed $200 in exchange for a high mark.

Rusike told his lecturer that he had no money for such favours, the court heard.

Ms Gadzikwa said Vutete advised Rusike that it will be difficult for him to attain good grades, thereby exerting pressure on him. The court further heard that on April 28 this year, Rusike submitted his final dissertation to Vutete for corrections and he demanded $150 before he worked on the project.

Due to pressure exerted on Rusike by Vutete and the fact that he had no means to meet his demands, he reported the case to the police. The court was told that on May 4, a trap was set by police detectives from Commercial Crimes Division Northern Region in Harare who arrested Vutete after he received $50 trap money.