Cameroon: War Against Boko Haram - AU Committed to Give More Support

The African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat had talks with Prime Minister Philemon Yang in Yaounde on May 9, 2017.

The African Union has expressed commitment and solidarity with Cameroon and other countries of the Lake Chad Basin that are currently fighting the terrorist group Boko Haram.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat made the declaration in Yaounde on May 9, 2017. He further stated that the African Union will continue to give more support within the framework of the Multinational Joint Task Force put in place to coordinate the continent's efforts in the war. Prime Minister Philemon Yang received the AU Commission chairperson on behalf of President Paul Biya.

Moussa Faki Mahamat told the press after discussions with the Prime Minister that Cameroon was his first outing in Central Africa since he took office. Besides expressing the African Union's support in the war against Boko Haram, he said they also discussed reforms of the AU. Mr Moussa Faki disclosed that he came to Cameroon from Kigali in Rwanda where they had a retreat under the chairperson of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Chairperson of the AU reforms commission focused on ways of carrying out reforms and their modalities. Prime Minister Yang also had talks with Jeannot Ahoussou-Kouadio, Minister of State in charge of Political Dialogue and Relations with Institutions of Côte d'Ivoire who is on an information and training mission in Cameroon focused on the organisation and functioning of the Senate. He said the mission was made urgent by the fact that the new Constitution of Côte d'Ivoire adopted on November 16, 2016 makes provisions for the putting in place of the Senate and they want to get inspiration from Cameroon's success story. He disclosed that Côte d'Ivoire is in the process of putting in place its Senate. He used the audience to express thanks to Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya for authorising the information and training mission.