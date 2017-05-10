9 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Intensify Operations to Deal With Violent Protests - More Than 50 Suspects Arrested

As criminal elements have taken the opportunity to loot businesses, damage property and disturb public peace in violent protest in the areas of Eldorado Park and Kliptown, police have arrested more than 50 suspects. They will be charged with public violence, theft, malicious damage to property and possession of suspected stolen properties. Police have also launched a manhunt for several people who have been identified as looters and more arrests are expected.

Police deployments will remain in the areas as long as violent protests are continuing. Members of the public are urged to protest peacefully and avoid infiltration by criminal elements. Police will not tolerate any violent protests and those that are breaking the law will be brought to book.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange appeals to all law abiding citizens to isolate criminal elements whilst they are voicing their complaints to the authorities and should not impede freedom of movement of other members of the public. "Closing of roads, breaking and looting of businesses is a serious offence and police will not hesitate to act against the perpetrators", says the Commissioner.

