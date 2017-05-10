South Africa: Malikane Is Wrong, but So Are Some of His Loudest Critics

analysis

The debate around the new finance minister Malusi Gigaba's adviser, Chris Malikane, has gone beyond the deeply flawed proposals he has made to claims about his academic credentials and integrity. I want to agree that the proposals are flawed, but that some of the attacks on Malikane are as well. Furthermore, they draw attention to some serious issues in South African academic economics that require mature discussion.

Most of the eight-page "manifesto" published and extensively publicised in various articles and interviews by Chris Malikane is not worthy of serious analysis. It is primarily a political document and contains no substantive content relating to economic policy and public finance. There's a crude Marxist analysis of class, and a shopping list of things that should be nationalised and services that should be provided. The only interesting assertion is that the working class should throw their weight behind those black South Africans who have become an elite through corrupt government tenders, rather than through credit-based black empowerment schemes.

Like the other assertions, no serious justification is provided. But it certainly explains why Malikane's radicalism has found favour with Gigaba, whose predecessor appeared to be successfully blocking a range of efforts at tender-related corruption...