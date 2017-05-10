South Africa: Cosatu Northern Cape Wishes the Northern Cape ANC a Successful and Fruitful Provincial Conference

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Union in the Northern Cape wishes the ANC a successful Provincial Conference starting from 11 - 14 May 2017 in Colesburg. On behalf of the workers in the province we are happy that finally the long overdue Provincial Conference will convene in Colesburg.

We call on the Leadership of the ANC to ensure that this people's parliament proceeds with the highest level of discipline and the delegates are allowed to exercise their constitutional obligations without interference and undue influence. Delegates of the ANC branches should use this conference as a platform to assess the work done by the outgoing PEC to unite the ANC, the alliance and the people of the Northern Cape as a whole.

It is common knowledge that the main focus of the Provincial Conference is to assess the role of the ANC in leading society, as well as to review the policies in preparation for the National General Council and the National Conference. Assessment of the ANC's performance in Government and the outcomes of the 2016 local government elections is the major yard stick to develop strategies to reengineer the ANC as a major force in society.

Election of leadership should not be seen as the major reason why a conference is convened. It should be seen as a smaller part of the greater conference programme. However, we are aware that a greater number of delegates to the ANC Conference are workers, the majority of whom are COSATU members.

We therefore wish to remind the delegates to be on the lookout for opportunists ,who are only concerned with being elected to leadership positions with no commitment to build the movement. This conference must emerge with a leadership collective that will be jointly liable for building and strengthening the ANC ,as a movement that is committed to building a better life for all.

The leadership that emerges out of this Provincial Conference should emulate the example of O.R. Tambo, N. R. Mandela, Chris Hani and all those who dedicated their lives to a disciplined struggle for liberation. The Provincial Conference should emerge with a united ANC that is committed to the fight against corruption and abuse of state resources for political gains and patronage. As the federation we will deploy ten non-voting delagetes to participate in the Conference deliberations.