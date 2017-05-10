South Africa: Bushbuckridge Community Threatens Mob Justice Over Crime

Residents of Rooibok in Bushbuckridge are threatening to enforce their own brand of mob justice following the gruesome murder of 33-year-old man who was hacked to death.

On Tuesday, they marched to police in Acornhoek to deliver a memorandum. They have accused police of failing to investigate the murder of Sindle Ubisi who was killed on May 1.

"The police are biased and make arrests according to their own preferences. We have been experiencing killings in our streets but the perpetrators are still roaming the streets," stated the memorandum.

The community is demanding that police investigate the murder of Ubisi.

"We demand that the crimes in Acornhoek especially Rooibok to come to an end or we will resort to mob justice as the order of the day. Crime is the only thing we know as a community and we say enough is enough because the police we look up to turn against us when we need them the most" states the memorandum.

Memorandum

The memo has given police a seven day deadline to act.

"We expect to be served by police who are committed in doing their job with integrity; the kind of police who won't throw rubber bullets at a community crying out about the problems they are facing as they live," said the memorandum.

The Rooibok community leader, Thabiso Mashaba said that the police are unable to arrest criminals.

The memorandum was received and signed by Acornhoek SAPS acting station commander, Nicholas Ntiwane.

Spokesperson for the Acornhoek SAPS, Mpo Nonyane, said that they are doing their best to arrest criminals responsible for the death and other related crimes committed in the Acornhoek area.

"We are doing everything in our power to put criminals behind bars and we won't choose who they are, however in this instance we have opened a case of Assault GBH and a case of murder with regards to the death situation in question," said Nonyane.

