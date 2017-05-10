Malawi: Sex Assault Lands Pastor Behind Bars

Malawi Police in Neno are keeping in custody Pastor Juwawo Antoniyo 52, of the United for God Church for allegedly defiling a 16 years-old girl.

According to Neno Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sergeant Raphael Kaliati, the girl (name withheld) who has some mental related illness earlier this went to a maize mill with her sister who branched off on her way back to visit her friend who was sick, leaving the viction on her own proceeding with the journey home.

"She stopped at the suspects' house who is commonly known as Pastor Joshua to ask for water to drink, whilst there the suspect allegedly told her to go inside the house to drink the water then the suspect followed her into the house and defiled her," said Kaliati.

Police spokesman said the girl reported the issue to her mother who reported it to Ligowe Police Unit where they were issued with a report to access medical support.

Medical report revealed that the girl was defiled and the suspect was apprehended. He will appear in court soon for defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

The suspect hails from Siyali Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa district.