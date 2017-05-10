10 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Sex Assault Lands Pastor Behind Bars

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maston Kaiya - Mana

Malawi Police in Neno are keeping in custody Pastor Juwawo Antoniyo 52, of the United for God Church for allegedly defiling a 16 years-old girl.

According to Neno Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sergeant Raphael Kaliati, the girl (name withheld) who has some mental related illness earlier this went to a maize mill with her sister who branched off on her way back to visit her friend who was sick, leaving the viction on her own proceeding with the journey home.

"She stopped at the suspects' house who is commonly known as Pastor Joshua to ask for water to drink, whilst there the suspect allegedly told her to go inside the house to drink the water then the suspect followed her into the house and defiled her," said Kaliati.

Police spokesman said the girl reported the issue to her mother who reported it to Ligowe Police Unit where they were issued with a report to access medical support.

Medical report revealed that the girl was defiled and the suspect was apprehended. He will appear in court soon for defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

The suspect hails from Siyali Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa district.

Malawi

Court Releases On Bail Cops Arrested Over Maize Smuggle

Karonga first grade magistrate Tabman Chakaka Nyirends has released on bail nine police officers arrested for allegedly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.