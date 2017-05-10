South Africa: Ekurhuleni Vaccinating Children Against Measles

Pretoria — In response to the recent measles outbreak confirmed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, the City of Ekurhuleni has rolled out an emergency measles vaccination campaign.

The campaign will run at all clinics across the city until Friday, 12 May. The city has encouraged parents to get children from ages six months to five years vaccinated, irrespective of their immunisation status.

Also called Rubeola, measles is an infectious viral disease that causes fever and a red rash on the skin, typically occurring in childhood. Signs and symptoms of measles include coughing, runny nose, inflamed red itchy eyes, sore throat, fever and a red blotchy skin rash.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said the best way to ensure that the children are protected from the virus is to get them vaccinated.

"Measles is a very contagious disease that can spread through contact with infected mucus and saliva. An infected person can easily release the infection into the air when they cough or sneeze," said Gadebe.

He reminded parents to ensure that they bring along their child's clinic card when visiting health facilities for immunisation.