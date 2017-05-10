South Africa: Minister Nomvula Mokonyane Withdraws Appeal in Umhlathuze Water Board Judgement

press release

Minister Mokonyane withdraws appeal in Umhlathuze Water Board judgement

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, has decided to withdraw her appeal on the Kwazulu-Natal High Court judgment in the matter of Makhanya vs The Minister of Water and Sanitation and Mhlathuze Water Board.

The judgement in the above case had determined that the Minister did not possess the necessary legislative powers to extend the term of office of board members beyond the maximum prescribed period as per the National Water Act.

The Minister has since filed an intention to withdraw the appeal with the Kwazulu-Natal High Court and has initiated a process to appoint a new Board of Directors in compliance with the Judgement.

"We wish to extend our gratitude to the members of the outgoing Board and Chairperson, Ms Dudu Myeni, for their contribution to the water sector and stewardship of Mhlathuze Water Board" said Minister Mokonyane.

The Minister will announce a new board once a due and legal process has been finalized to ensure a seamless transition.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation