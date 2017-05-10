9 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Bosso to Face Dembare Without Key Forward Prince Dube

HIGHLANDERS forward, Prince Dube, has been ruled out of the weekend Castle Lager Premiership tie against old foes Dynamos.

The 21 year old has a pulled muscle and reports from the Bosso camp suggest he won't be available to play against Dynamos.

Dube, one of the brightest prospects for Bosso, has been scoring important goals for the team since the start of season. He has, so far, netted three goals and, crucially, he always puts himself at the center of the story, game by game.

And without him, the Bulawayo giants will be severely handicapped against Dynamos as they bid to wrestle the championship this season after finishing third last season.

Highlanders lead the log standings with 13 points from six games of the campaign and a win over Dynamos will see them consolidating their place at the top of the table.

Erol Akbay's men will be seeking revenge against the Harare giants who beat them to the Independence Trophy last month.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa on the other hand will be looking to collect maximum points again after overcoming Yadah FC in the previous match.

Yadah had been unbeaten since the start of the campaign, but that fine run was brought to an abrupt end by the Glamour Boys who edged them 1-0.

Zimbabwe

