10 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MP Kadzamira Says Mutharika Delivered State of the Manifesto Address 'Soma' Not National

By Wanga Gwede

Independent member of parliament for Ntchisi North Boniface Kadzamira made slurs to o the State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered by President Mutharika at the opening of the Sixth Meeting in the 46th Session of Parliament and the 2017/18 Budget Meeting in Lilongwe on Friday, saying it lacked substance.

In his response to the Sona, Kadzamira said Mutharika's address did not inspire hope among the citizenry but only "brilliant" state of the manifesto for his party.

"I wish to commend the President for delivering a brilliant Soma. I'm saying Soma, which means state of the manifesto address whose aim is to bring excitement among party supporters," said Kadzamira.

But deputy government chief whip Grace Chiumia standing on a point of order, protested the legislator's remarks, arguing it was out of order to describe the President's address as 'Soma' when it is Sona.

In a statement that lasted approximately an hour and 20 minutes of patting his government on the back, Mutharika hyped the positive economic outlook buoyed by lowering maize prices and inflation, expressing his determination that the economy would grow.

"Let those who see emptiness in everything keep their empty rhetoric while you and I agree that we are making progress. But let those who listen, listen. Even the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund agree that we are on the right path. Malawians who are proud of this country have every reason to be optimistic," he said.

Themed 'Harnessing Economic Gains for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development', Mutharika focused on strategic achievements the government had made as well as plans for the year.

