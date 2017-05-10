South Africa: Three Nabbed for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

press release

Yesterday, SAPS EThekwini Outer North Cluster Crime Intelligence Unit and Verulam police conducted an intelligence driven operation which led to the recovery and seizure of a stolen vehicle and tampering tools. Police were led by the investigation to Chelsea Avenue in Parkgate where they found three males, tampering with a Ford Ranger bakkie. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the bakkie was stolen from the car dealership in Umgeni Road, Durban last month.

Police arrested three suspects aged between 43 and 53 and seized the stolen vehicle together with an assortment of tampering tools. Suspects were taken to Verulam police station for detention and were charged for possession of suspected stolen property. They will also be linked to the Durban Central case where the bakkie was stolen. They are appearing at the Verulam Magistrates' Court today. They will also be profiled to establish if they can be linked to other vehicle theft and hijacking cases in Durban and its surroundings.