South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Visits Midrand 10111 Call Center

press release

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula made an unannounced visit at the South African Police Service (SAPS) 10111 Call Center in Midrand today.

The visit was to get first-hand experience following complaints received by Minister from the public and interact with the call-centre agents on their challenges.

The Minister was connected to all SAPS vehicles from the Call Center. He used that opportunity to thank SAPS officers for their hard-work in keeping our country safe. He urged them to enforce law and order in our communities and not to take bribes.

The Minister was also given an opportunity to receive calls from the public. On this, the Minister intersected with a woman who was prank calling the centre. Minister Mbalula told her that the Call Center is an important tool in the fight against crime and must never be used for fun.

"My visit here has been very important. I receive complaints from the public about the SAPS call centres and I came here to interact with the management and the call centre agents about ways to improve the way we communicate with the public. I had the pleasure of communicating with our SAPS officers on the ground. I appreciated that, I also took calls from the public. I will stress again that members of the public must guard against the abuse of the calls. I promise on my part we will work harder to improve the centre's response." the Minister said.

Minister Fikile Mbalula plans to visit more police stations and all SAPS centres.

"Police stations, calls centres and all other SAPS work places must expect me anytime." Minister Mbalula ended.