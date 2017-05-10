South Africa: Limpopo Police Station Burnt Down As Violence Erupts in Makhado

A Limpopo police station and two vehicles were torched on Tuesday night at Tshitavha, Vhulaudzi.

This was after a group of villagers overpowered an on-duty policeman and set alight the Vhulaudzi police station.

"The building was initially used as a satellite police station and it was the same community that made a call and demanded that it be converted into a fully-fledged police station," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said protesters started by barricading road access to the station.

"The members on duty tried to repel them by firing some shots but were in the process overwhelmed by the mob of about 700," said Ngoepe.

The police building was completely gutted and the police vans, which were recently allocated to the station, were also burnt.

The mob was protesting about the disappearance of Mavis Mabala, 25, who earlier went missing.

Members of the Public Order Policing Unit were deployed as backup to the station and to remove the barricades.

The police immediately launched a manhunt and subsequently arrested six people aged between 19 and 41. One of the suspects, aged 21, was admitted to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the thigh.

The arrested suspects will face charges related to public violence, gathering illegally, arson and malicious damage to property. More arrests are expected.

Source: News24