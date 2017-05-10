South Africa: Water and Sanitation Offers Bursaries to Three Learners in North West

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in North West has changed the lives of three (3) learners from Pitso Letlhogile Secondary School for the better when they were offered full bursaries to study any water related courses at universities of their choices.

This good gesture, which is in line with the department's 2020 Vision for Water and Sanitation Education Programme, is aimed at educating learners about efficient use of water and protection of water sources. The awarding ceremony took place during the South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) competition which was hosted recently in Mahikeng.

The three learners, Rebaone Otukile, Lesego Monageng and Masedi Motlangwane, will receive laptops, prize money of R6 000 and bursaries (which will cover accommodation, books and pocket money from first year until they complete their studies). Upon completion of their studies, the Department will absorb them for three years and afford them an opportunity to gain more work experience.

The learners from Pitso Letlhogile Secondary School competed with their peers from four schools across the province and obtained position one for designing a foot operating toilet system.

Rebaone Otukile, One of the learners who won, could not contain herself as the announcement was made. "I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity presented to us by DWS. We have been working very hard for a long time and nearly gave up three weeks leading to the competitions", she said.

Rebaone also highlighted that the trio will improve their design as they prepare for the national competition which will be held in Pretoria on 19 May 2017.

"We hope to further win the national competitions and represent the province of North West and the entire country in Stockholm, Sweden", said Rebaone.

Addressing the leaner's during the competitions, Mr Peter Mogosetso (Project Manager for 2020 Vision for Water and Sanitation Education Programme) expressed his outmost gratitude to teachers and officials who are dedicated to equipping youth with valuable information that they can armour themselves with into the future.

"Nothing is the limit for you. All you have to do is study hard to meet the requirement at any University and enroll for any water related course. Those of you who could not win today, you are encouraged to apply directly for bursaries at the Department", said Mogosetso.

The SAYWP is one of the projects that DWS is implementing in its education programme called 2020 Vision for Water Education Programme. This project is aimed at educating Grades 9-11 learners about efficient use of water and protection of water sources.

Winners of the Provincial competition will proceed to compete with their counter-parts nationally. The winners of the national competition will have an opportunity to compete internationally at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden, where they will test their abilities against winners from 35 countries.

This year's Provincial SAYWP competition winners are as follows:

1st Position: Pitso Letlhogile Secondary School

These learners will represent the North West Province at the National SAYWP on 19 May 2017. They will also, together with their school, receive a cash prize amounting to R6000.00, bursaries and laptops.

2nd Position: Holly Family Secondary School

These learners and their school will receive a cash prize amounting to R5000.00

3rd Position: Sol Plaatjie

These learners and their school will receive a cash prize amounting to R4000.00.

The Department of Water and Sanitation wishes to congratulate all the participants in the competition, particularly the winners.

